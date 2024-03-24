More fuel efficient vehicles? Aussies are behind that, poll shows

Fresh polling suggests that the majority of Australians back the idea of new standards that would require carmakers to bring more fuel efficient vehicles into the country.
In a poll commissioned by the Electric Council of Australia, Redbridge Group surveyed 1524 Australians on early attitudes towards the federal government's new vehicle efficiency standards, with more than 50 percent saying they support the idea.
Only 16 per cent were against the introduction of the new standards while 29 per cent neither supported nor opposed the proposal.
The federal government revealed the long-awaited proposal for fuel efficiency standards last month, touting it as a move which would save the average Australian car owner around $1000 a year.
But the plan was met with opposition from car lobby groups and the Coalition, who have branded the proposal as a "tax" on the ute that would drive up car costs by thousands.
Electric Vehicle Council chief executive Behyad Jafari said the polling showed that the "scare campaign" wasn't working.
"The message is clear for the government: hold strong in the face of the car lobby's lying and deliver strong standards that will help Australians save thousands at the pump while cutting pollution from our roads," he said.
However, the polling also showed this wasn't a priority issue for voters.
Only 3 per cent rated this as "one of their top three issue priorities" and just one per cent as their "top issue".
Most said they wanted the government to focus on the cost of living, economy and housing.
Redbridge Group Australia director Kos Samaras said the Labor government could frame this as "one of many, many tools that we're going to make available to the Australian public to help them get through [the cost of living crisis]".
"The problem then on the flip side for the Coalition is their ability to get any traction on it, because it's not a top of mind issue," he said.
A spokesman for shadow transport minister Bridget McKenzie said with the government yet to release their preferred policy outcome it was "difficult to gauge the public's response".
"However, it is clear that whichever model the Albanese government chooses, the price of the most popular utes, SUVs and 4WDs currently on the market will go up as a result," the spokesperson said.
