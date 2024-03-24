Man charged with murder after alleged stabbing near Goulburn

Police have charged a man with murder after another male was allegedly fatally stabbed at Bungonia on Saturday, March 23.
Just after 9.45pm Saturday, emergency services attended a property on Oallen Ford Road at Bungonia, east of Goulburn, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.
Police found a man suffering stab wounds. Officers performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived however, the 38-year-old was declared deceased. He is yet to be formally identified.
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the property and taken to Goulburn Police Station.
Detectives established Strike Force Buckmaster to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
Police will allege in court that the two men, who are known to each other - were involved in an altercation at the property before the younger man was stabbed.
The older man was charged with murder (DV) and refused bail to appear at Goulburn Local Court on Monday, March 25.
Residents reported multiple emergency vehicles at the property, within the village just after 10pm Saturday. Police were also at residence early Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.