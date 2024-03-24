The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Man charged with murder after alleged stabbing near Goulburn

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 25 2024 - 6:27am, first published 6:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have charged a man with murder after another male was allegedly fatally stabbed at Bungonia on Saturday, March 23.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.