The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

We must tackle violence in ACT schools

By The Canberra Times
March 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT has landed at the top of an undesirable league table. In the Australian Catholic University's annual survey of Australian principals, the ACT had the highest rates of violence and threats of violence against school leaders.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.