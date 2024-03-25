Woman assaulted when she returns to find group vandalising her home: police

A woman was assaulted when she returned home to find a group of people vandalising her home, police say.
They said the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are appealing to the public to help identify the intruders who broke into a Gordon residence on Saturday evening.
The woman came home at around 7.30pm to find multiple people committing property damage, which included graffiti on the walls and television.
"A confrontation ensued, where the woman was assaulted by at least one of the intruders, before the group fled the scene," police said.
Police suspect the intruders also stole a number of items from the home. They believe the intruders could be juveniles.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident, and calling for information from the public to identify the people involved.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7706913.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.