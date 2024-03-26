Driving home the point that sometimes nagging actually works

One kid asked me once if I'd take the responsibility if a traffic fine arrived in the mail. Abso-bloody-lutely not. At that stage, I had a perfect driving record and wasn't planning to sully it with the crimes and misdemeanours of my children. Turns out a school mate's mum had taken the hit for the drimes, the driving crimes, of her kid. Not my jam. You do the crime, you pay the fine. And while it's true that in the meantime I ended up in a badly sign posted bus lane, that's pretty much been it for my driving record. That and a dozen parking tickets because I tend to think I can do more in 60 minutes than is really possible or realistic.