Canberra AFLW star charged over illicit drug possession

Canberra AFLW star Alexia Hamilton has been revealed as one of the Sydney Swans players charged with possessing cocaine last year.
Hamilton was given a conditional release order and no conviction was recorded after facing Waverley Local Court in Sydney in January alongside teammate Paige Sheppard.
The incident reportedly occurred in December, after the Swans' AFLW season had ended with a semi-final thumping from Adelaide on November 18.
Hamilton climbed the ranks in AFLW after becoming the first female All-Australian in Queanbeyan Tigers history in 2018. She joined the Sydney Swans in 2022.
Nine newspapers reported the AFL was aware of the issue and was reviewing its illicit drugs policy.
In the men's competition, then-Collingwood forward Jack Ginnivan copped a strike under the illicit drugs policy early last year and was suspended for two matches after admitting to drug use.
Ginnivan, who has since moved to Hawthorn, was also handed a $5000 suspended fine after vision emerged of him with a substance.
Western Bulldogs midfielder Bailey Smith also copped a strike and two-match ban in similar circumstances in 2022, after being filmed with a bag of white powder.
Melbourne player Joel Smith's case is treated differently, because he tested positive for cocaine on game day.
Smith has been provisionally suspended since October after his positive test following the Demons' win over Hawthorn in round 20 last season.
- with AAP
