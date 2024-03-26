Labor tries to rush 'emergency' immigration laws through Parliament

The Albanese government is trying to rush through immigration law changes to head off a High Court decision that could otherwise possibly see hundreds of long-term detainees released.
The Greens have vowed to block the legislation in the Senate, while the Coalition - though critical of Labor's last-minute proposed changes - is still considering its position.
The changes, if passed through both houses, would give the immigration minister the power to make orders about non-citizens deemed not to have a right to be in Australia, to facilitate their removal.
Failure to follow the orders, without a reasonable excuse, would constitute a criminal offence with a mandatory minimum of one year in prison, up to five years.
The changes would also introduce an express statement of Parliament's intent inserted into the Migration Act, declaring that those non-citizens should leave voluntarily, or should cooperate with their lawful removal from Australia.
They would also give the minister the power to designate a country as a "removal concern country" where it refuses to accept returns of its own citizens, during which time most nationals of that country won't be allowed to make new Australia visa applications.
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the three-pronged amendment would provide the government with "necessary tools to strengthen our immigration compliance framework".
"The Albanese government is committed to strengthening Australia's migration system, making it better, stronger and fairer," he said.
The minister said that the laws would apply to unlawful non-citizens; people without any visa including those in immigration detention; bridging removal pending visa holders; and bridging general visa holders who hold the visa on the basis of making acceptable arrangements to leave Australia.
The Albanese government only briefed the Coalition and crossbench members on the proposed reforms a few hours earlier on Tuesday morning.
Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan said the Coalition would call for a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday night to discuss the legislation, saying he was concerned the process has been "rushed and botched".
Mr Tehan also accused the government of withholding the draft laws, which he said are dated last Friday.
"Why the lack of transparency? Why the lack of bipartisanship? Why can't the government get anything right when it comes to immigration detention?" he said.
Meanwhile, the Greens have criticised the legislation, vowing not to support it.
"This is part of an ongoing cruelty agenda from Labor and in [this] case trying to literally outflank the Coalition to the right by coming up with new and novel ways to be cruel, particularly to refugees and asylum seekers in the country," Senator David Shoebridge said.
The government's move comes in the midst of a High Court case that seeks to answer whether it is legal to detain people who refuse to cooperate with their deportation, which could see more than 170 people released from detention, the Guardian reported last week.
But members across the chamber have slammed the government for trying to rush powerful laws through without scrutiny.
Independent member for Warringah Zali Steggall described the government's actions as "outrageous and incredibly undemocratic".
"It is an absolute parody of what this place is supposed to be about in relation to looking at what good legislation can do, having the time to consider whether it has unintended consequences," she said.
Opposition home affairs spokesman James Patterson said earlier the government was doing a "panicked, rushed patch up job to fix problems in the immigration law".
"What I'm gravely concerned about is that they expect, having given it to us on a Tuesday morning for us in the Parliament to pass it within 36 hours without so much as a Senate inquiry, let alone releasing this legislation publicly for comment from stakeholders and experts and others," Senator Patterson told Sky News.
"... we are concerned about, again, this rushed process and shabby process from the government that doesn't seem to know what it's doing when it comes to border protection and national security."
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.