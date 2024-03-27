Thank goodness summer's over and it's autumn

Karen didn't have her own car when learning to drive, but did get her own within 12 months, "and yes, had a minor bingle". "When my kids learnt to drive I had several rules which I think really made a difference. They only drove with me, the instructor, while learning. I have seen so many with the whole family in the car. I know they need to get their hours up but how can they concentrate on driving with the rest of the family in the car. No radio or music playing - once again no distractions, there are enough on the road. When they got their licence: no passengers for the first few weeks and then only family for the next few months."