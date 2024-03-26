The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'No doubt disfiguring': Argument leads to alleged butter knife face stabbing

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated March 26 2024 - 1:50pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman allegedly stabbed in the face by a butter knife during an argument has suffered an injury "that will no doubt be disfiguring", a magistrate has said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.