Top doctors want ban on junk food adverts

The nation's doctors have urged the government to ban online adverts for "junk food" like burgers, fries and sugary drinks.
Their organization the Australian Medical Association said that this would "put the health of children ahead of the profits of harmful industries".
"Limiting junk food advertisements and marketing is about nurturing health in our children, providing them with the opportunity to make healthy choices well into adulthood," AMA President Professor Steve Robson said.
The doctors have made their recommendations in a detailed document to the Department of Health and Aged Care.
In it, the AMA calls for restrictions on all junk food marketing across media platforms and outlets between 5.30am and 11pm.
The AMA is also urging the government to implement tight restrictions on unhealthy food sponsorship of sports, arts and cultural events.
"Children should be able to play sport, watch their favourite sports stars play and go to art and cultural events without being bombarded with marketing for unhealthy food," Professor Robson said.
The AMA said it was "strongly opposed" to the current situation where the industry regulated itself.
"Allowing the processed food and advertising industries to set their own rules does not effectively protect children from exposure to unhealthy food marketing," Professor Robson said.
"We need to restrict placement and promotion of unhealthy food within retail environments, and we want a policy to extend beyond traditional media and include parts of our daily lives where children are influenced."
The submission also highlights some of the challenges for government including the affordability of healthy foods.
"It is critically important that the Australian government also introduces policies to increase the affordability and accessibility of healthy foods across Australia," Professor Robson said.
