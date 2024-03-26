The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

New research finds 'over-credited' carbon offset projects are 'failing'

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated March 27 2024 - 6:30am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forest regeneration projects used to offset carbon emissions are having "negative or negligible" effects in Australia, new research from the Australian National University has found.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.