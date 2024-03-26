The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Wine on the line as climate change threatens grape growers

Lucy Arundell
By Lucy Arundell
March 27 2024 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Climate change is a growing threat to the Canberran wine industry, according to a new report.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Arundell

Lucy Arundell

Journalist

Lucy is a reporter for the Canberra Times. Originally from the Central West, she has a passion for local and rural news. Email her at lucy.arundell@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.