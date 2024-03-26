Wine on the line as climate change threatens grape growers

Climate change is a growing threat to the Canberran wine industry, according to a new report.
Viticulturist Thomas Lebefvre said they are already seeing the effects of climate change.
"We've been expecting a big drought and heatwave this year, and it's rained more than in the last couple of years," he said.
"The danger is more extremes in the climate, more droughts, more floods, more fires, and that makes growing grapes difficult.
"Canberra at the best of times is a marginal area to grow grapes."
A new report from Nature Reviews Earth & Environment has found that 65 per cent of Australian wine regions may become non-viable if global temperatures increase beyond 2°C.
Researchers predict that inland regions of NSW are particularly at risk of losing their viticulture industries to a changing climate.
Increased variability in the climate is a growing concern for winemaker Ken Holmes.
He said some local growers have chosen to move to Tasmania to ensure they can keep making cool climate wines.
"Before we could pretty well predict what day we would pick our grapes, but it's now becoming a bit more erratic, and the last five years in particular," Mr Holmes said.
"For example, yesterday morning we had a frost in march. That is so unusual, we don't usually have frost until ANZAC Day."
More frequent extreme climate conditions such as increased heatwaves and excessive droughts is predicted to have a major effect on wine production.
Australia is projected to experience overall warmer and drier conditions from climate change, making regions that are already hot and arid especially vulnerable.
Changing weather patterns could see new wine-growing regions emerge in places that were previously too cold, such as southern Tasmania and New Zealand.
Regions such as Canberra, Orange and the Barossa Valley with a specific wine climate may find their grape varieties have to change to keep up with the temperature.
Wine grapes are the world's third most valuable horticultural crop, accounting for $983 million of Australian agricultural production.
