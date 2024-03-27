'I'd be happy to stretch it out longer': Raiders recruit's short- and long-term plans revealed

Zac Hosking expects his bench rotation to continue for at least the short-term, while the Canberra Raiders recruit could see himself staying in the capital long-term.
After starring in his first two games for the Green Machine, Hosking came off the bench to take over from Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead in the second row last weekend.
It's set up something of a three-way rotation, with Whitehead later coming on for fellow Englishman Morgan Smithies to finish the game at lock.
Hosking felt it would be a similar plan for their trip to Cronulla to face the Sharks on Easter Sunday, with both teams looking to bounce back from round-three losses.
The former Panther and Bronco said he could also slot in at lock if needed, having also played there a lot.
But for now he felt he'd continue to slot into the second row as Whitehead continued his comeback from a calf injury.
Hosking said Whitehead had earned the right to start there after nearly a decade of service to Canberra.
"At this stage that's the plan yeah - get on early and finish the game out [in the second row]," he said on Wednesday.
"But I've said to 'Sticky' before if something was to arise where I have to go into the middle I'll be happy to do that as well.
"Coming through the grades I played just as much lock as I did back row."
Hosking's settled in well at the Raiders, putting it down to the raft of friendly faces he found on arrival.
Having come through the junior ranks in Newcastle, Hosking already knew the likes of Tom Starling and Hudson Young before moving to the capital.
The 27-year-old felt Canberra was where he'd settled in the best, having also spent time with Brisbane and Penrith.
Now, he could see himself settling down in the capital.
"Of course. I've probably settled in here quicker than the other clubs I've been to," Hosking said.
"I knew a fair few of the guys in the squad before getting here which made it more of a seamless transition.
"I could definitely see myself setting up here for awhile. I've got a three-year deal so I'll definitely be here for that sort of time, but if something was to arise I'd be happy to stretch it out longer."
Morgan Smithies was another Raiders recruit fans will be hoping will stay in Canberra long-term.
He's hit the ground running since joining the club in the off-season, having already made the No.13 jersey his own.
Smithies said Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty's kicking game was a huge reason the Green Machine were sitting third on the NRL ladder.
Fogarty leads the league for kick metres. His 2043m was almost 500m more than the next best - Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson (1570m).
"It's massive for us especially if we're not coming out of our end too well and Jamal's getting those kicks away like he has been - it's huge for us," Smithies said.
"It's up to us to get behind those kicks and do those effort areas like getting on the kick chase. Jamal's kicking's been class."
NRL ROUND 4
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Shark Park, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Zac Hosking, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Nick Cotric, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Corey Horsburgh.
Sharks squad: 1. Will Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Kayal Iro, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Tom Hazelton, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Oregon Kaufusi, 11. Siosifa Talakai, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Cam McInnes (c). Interchange: 14. Daniel Atkinson, 15. Jack Williams, 16. Billy Burns, 17. Tuku Hau Tapuha. Reserves: 18. Jayden Berrell, 19. Blake Hosking, 20. Sam Stonestreet, 21. Niwhai Puru, 22. Max Bradbury.
