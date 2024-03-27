'Physically they've got it': Vegas combine stars tour Raiders HQ eyeing NRLW

The Canberra Raiders have rolled out the green carpet for two Las Vegas NRL combine winners, as the pair aim to land rugby league contracts in Australia.
Canadian Megan Pakulis and American MarCaya Bailous met with Raiders staff including NRLW head coach Darrin Borthwick to tour the facilities at Braddon and get a taste of what rugby league can offer them.
The duo played games at the Women's National Championships on the Gold Coast last week and went into camp with the First Nations Gems before getting to visit NRL clubs.
Before the Raiders, they toured the Titans' facility, then after their Canberra stop they head to Newcastle, Sydney and Brisbane.
"This facility is outstanding. Hopefully it inspires the girls to keep working hard so they can end up at a club like this," NRL Pathways Project Manager and Canada Ravens women's coach Mike Castle said.
"The two ladies with us, as far as strength, speed, conditioning [is concerned], they're well within range of what we'd expect NRLW players to be.
"Physically they've definitely got it. Now it's about giving them more exposure to the game, and opportunities to be coached regularly.
"I have no doubt they and others from North America have the talent to make a name for themselves in our game."
The NRL's Vegas adventure that kicked off earlier this month is part of a five-year plan to spread rugby league to the world, and unearth new talent.
Castle said two of the male winners of the Vegas NRL combine will be coming to Australia soon, and both coming from an American football background, there's intrigue over how they can adapt to rugby league.
"If they pick it up quickly, you never know where they could end up," he said.
"This is a five-year commitment and we're excited about the type of athlete we can find."
Borthwick said Pakulis and Bailous - who both come from a rugby union background before taking up league - impressed at the Women's National Championships. He was upbeat about the prospect of identifying new talent overseas.
"These two young ladies are leading the pathway for girls in North America that aspire to play in the NRLW," the coach said.
"They performed really well [in the national championships] ... it's a great tournament and a great way for these girls to get exposure so clubs can have a look at them."
Pakulis and Bailous were both blown away by the strong culture supporting women's rugby league at the Raiders and they were excited to get more experience in the sport while in Australia.
"The combine was cool. I'd never done stuff like that before," Bailous said. "We went to the UFC gym too, and everyone put their best foot forward."
"It's incredible having this opportunity," Pakulis added. "Hopefully we're not the first and only, hopefully it continues to go further and we can build more North American athletes into rugby league.
"My goal is an NRLW contract for sure, but whatever opportunity comes we will take on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.