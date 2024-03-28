Form two straight lines. Silence before we start

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
You know something is wrong when what seems obvious to you is hailed as a revelatory moment in education.
Recent stories about teachers getting students to line up in an orderly fashion before entering a classroom - and to sit in silence once in there - laud a "new" method in classroom management which is getting results.
The kids, we're told, are more focused, less disruptive and are achieving higher marks.
Who would have thought it?
That a little discipline, boundary setting, social order and plain old manners could bear academic fruit. It seems bleedingly obvious to me, as someone whose schooling involved strict rules and deference to adults, but a whole generation of younger teachers is only now discovering that it works.
Cast my mind back all those decades and some of the best teachers were also the strictest. They demanded pupils form straight lines before entering the classroom. They jumped on disruption instantly. Firm but fair, they knew how to reward our lightbulb moments of understanding with praise - not effusive but enough to encourage us to aim higher. We learnt what they taught.
The threat of detention - from confinement at lunchtime to being held back after school, and at worst Saturday morning - helped curb adolescent impulses of rebellion and silliness.
All these decades later, I can't help but chuckle as a new generation of teachers begins to appreciate the benefits of classroom discipline. This after letting it slide for so many years.
Last year, a report found that the disciplinary climate in Australian schools was among the least favourable in OECD countries.
But it's not just teachers tiring of the poor classroom behaviour. The students who want to learn aren't happy about it either.
And education experts are now warning about hiding poor student behaviour behind a mental health smokescreen when the real issue is that troublesome kids are just rotten because boundaries have not been set. Not by the parents and not by the teachers.
That's not to say the teachers are entirely at fault. Many complain that they haven't been taught how to manage unruly behaviour, with too much emphasis on education theory rather than practice.
The universities are finally catching up, with classroom management becoming a compulsory part of teacher training from the end of next year. That will go some way to making the classroom a better environment.
But the other part of the equation - having parents set boundaries and good examples by their own behaviour - is a whole other matter.
