A Super record: Brumbies recall star for chance to match an Australian great

James Slipper will get a chance to start in a record-equalling Super Rugby match when he returns to his old stomping ground to mark another milestone in his glittering career.
Slipper returns to the ACT Brumbies' starting XV for the bumper derby against the Queensland Reds on Saturday night.
He replaces Harry Vella at loosehead prop and is among a handful of changes to the team that thrashed Moana Pasifika last week.
But more importantly, it's a chance for him to return to his Queensland roots for what will be his 177th Super Rugby match.
He will equal former Brumbies skipper Stephen Moore's record when he runs out in Brisbane and then, barring injury, will break the record when the team returns to Canberra to play the NSW Waratahs next week.
Slipper played more than 100 of those games for the Reds after starting his career in 2010, before moving to the Brumbies in 2019 for a fresh start and the 34-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down.
"The key factor for me is to enjoy my rugby," Slipper said earlier this month.
"I'm enjoying these last few years and hopefully success comes off the back of that.
"It's something I'm striving for but for me it's about enjoying it. When I enjoy what I'm doing, that's when I play my best and when I'm contributing to the team."
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has recalled Slipper and Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan to the starting side to play against the Reds.
Vella, Billy Pollard and Harrison Goddard move back to the bench, while Wallabies Nick Frost and Tom Hooper remain on the reserves list.
SUPER RUGBY ROUND SIX
Saturday: Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies at Brisbane, 7.35pm
Brumbies: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Sosefo Kautai, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Charlie Cale, 9. Ryan Lonergan (c), 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Hudson Creighton, 14. Ollie Sapsford, 15. Tom Wright. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Harry Vella, 18. Rhys van Nek, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Tom Hooper, 21. Luke Reimer, 22. Harrison Goddard, 23. Declan Meredith.
Reds: 1. Peni Ravai, 2. Matt Faessler, 3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 4. Seru Uru, 5. Ryan Smith, 6. Liam Wright, 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Harry Wilson, 9. Tate McDermott, 10. Tom Lynagh, 11. Mac Grealy, 12: Hunter Paisami, 13. Josh Flook, 14. Jordan Petaia, 15. Jock Campbell. Reserves: 16. Josh Nasser, . George Blake, 18. Zane Nonggorr, 19. Cormac Daly, 20. John Bryant, 21. Kalani Thomas, 22. Lawson Creighton, 23. Suliasi Vunivalu.
