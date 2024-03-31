'Call the dogs', alleged robber says as he takes Jim Beam cans

An alleged robber is accused of stealing cans of Jim Beam and saying "do it, call the dogs" when a store manager threatened to phone police.
Police claim Jason Scott Dawson, on a separate occasion, smuggled a bottle of bourbon out of a shop by stashing it down his pants.
Dawson, 49, faced the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link on Wednesday, when he was granted bail.
The Kambah man faces six charges including robbery, common assault and theft.
Police documents allege in February, Dawson approached a fridge of alcohol at an IGA in Kambah.
The store manager recognised him from previous dealings and tried to stop him from accessing the fridge.
The store manager asked him to leave, but Dawson allegedly pushed the other man backwards and grabbed a six-pack of Jim Beam and cola.
When the manager said he was going to call the police, Dawson allegedly replied: "Do it, call the dogs."
Dawson is accused of saying "I also want cigarettes, give me some cigarettes."
The manager said "no" and asked Dawson to pay for the six-pack.
Police claim Dawson replied: "No, I don't have to pay for nothing."
"I'll also take these," he allegedly said, while grabbing a handful of Easter chocolates from a bowl near the till.
Dawson then put the confectionary down and walked out of the store with the alcohol while repeating, "I don't have to pay for nothing."
He then went to a nearby bus stop where he started to drink a can.
When police arrived, they claim to have found Dawson "slouched over, wearing sunglasses and a black and white baseball cap with a Holden logo printed on the brim".
Dawson is also accused of stealing from a BWS in Wanniassa in June last year.
Police documents state that CCTV shows a man described as having a "mullet and distinct handlebar moustache", and wearing a puffer jacket.
The man, who police later identified as Dawson, then places a bottle of Jim Beam black label bourbon down the front of his blue jeans.
The video footage allegedly shows the man walk past the register "and he does not appear to make an attempt to pay for the bottle of alcohol placed down the front of his pants", the police document states.
During a bail application on Wednesday, Legal Aid lawyer Brandon Bodel said his client was diagnosed with schizophrenia and an alcohol-related brain injury.
Mr Bodel said Dawson had been on medication while in custody since his arrest six weeks ago, and had support from EveryMan if released.
Prosecutor Jack Hill had opposed bail, saying there was a likelihood of Dawson committing a crime and endangering the safety of the community.
"When confronted by a member of the public to stop his illegal behaviour ... he reacts in a violent way that obviously puts the public at risk," Mr Hill said.
Magistrate Alexandra Burt spoke directly to Dawson when she granted him bail.
"You don't always have six weeks of sobriety behind you to have a clear head ... to think about the direction you want your life to go in," she said.
Dawson responded: "It's a bad look, I know, I know."
"I shouldn't be drinking ... it's out of my system ... I won't have to bother about going cold turkey or anything like that."
Dawson is set to return to court next month.
