The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Pay attention': Easter double demerits won't just apply to speeding

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated March 27 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT police have thrown cautions to the wind, and will be punishing everybody who breaks a road rule this Easter - even those travelling just two kilometres over the speed limit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.