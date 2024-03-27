'Pay attention': Easter double demerits won't just apply to speeding

ACT police have thrown cautions to the wind, and will be punishing everybody who breaks a road rule this Easter - even those travelling just two kilometres over the speed limit.
Canberrans will be hit with double demerits from midnight on Thursday, March 28 until the end of Monday, April 1.
Even the most minor speeding will attract a ticket, Officer in Charge of Road Policing Mark Richardson said.
"We'll have zero tolerance whatsoever, whether you're doing two k's over the speed limit or 20 or 30 ks over the speed limit, you will be getting a ticket," he said.
"There's no such thing as a caution for us anymore, cautions are not effective. Any number of studies around the world have shown that cautions do not work. The only thing that works with drivers is infringements.
"There'll be no tolerance whatsoever for people exceeding the speed limit."
Double demerits will apply for offences including speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, mobile phone offences, and riding without a helmet.
All other traffic offences will attract an additional demerit point.
ACT police will work closely with their NSW counterparts, and particularly focus on the King's Highway and Monaro Highway.
"We'll be out in force and [will] be paying particular attention to the manner of [peoples] driving," Mr Richardson said.
"If you're out and about and you're drinking or consuming drugs and driving, there's a really high chance that you will be caught."
Police will be using mobile speed vans, detection cameras, and random breath and drug testing.
"We hope for the best but unfortunately history will suggest that people will still not pay attention to some of our road rules. We don't know why, it's very difficult to get inside the mind of some people," the officer said.
People delayed by traffic can become frustrated and speed, Mr Richardson said.
"People get quite impatient travelling down the coast. It's not a very long drive but there is a high volume of traffic... that extra hour or half hour that it may take, we just need people to be aware that that's quite standard," he said.
"If there's a crash on the road caused by someone's driving, then you'll be waiting much longer than half an hour or an hour."
Mr Richardson said Thursday afternoon and Friday morning would likely be busy with people heading down the coast.
On Monday, hordes of people will likely be driving the opposite way back to Canberra.
