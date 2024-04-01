The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Meet Canberra's own cookie dough Queen - and she's not even a great cook

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated April 2 2024 - 12:19pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A lot of small businesses start at the kitchen bench and your kitchen bench is exactly where you'll find Antonia Vilardi's products.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.