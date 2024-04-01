Canberra authors have the write stuff

At least one Canberra writer has been encouraged recently at the start of a project. Historian Kate Fullagar received the 2024 Hazel Rowley Literary Fellowship for her proposed biography, The Secret Life of Marguerite Wolters, about a Dutch spy whose activities contributed to the British decision to establish a penal colony in NSW. Helen Ellis's biography of photographer Max Dupain is at a later stage in the process; it's due to be published in October.

