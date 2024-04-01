The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Canberra authors have the write stuff

April 2 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's been plenty happening in Canberra's literary community recently - some of which is under wraps.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.