No surprise that ghostly tales can lift our spirits

She guided me down a long hall and into the second bedroom where Deeming had hidden his wife's body beneath a fireplace. We whispered about the home's gruesome past and the notoriety it generated. The case was steeped in the spiritualism craze of the era. Deeming, a notorious bigamist and swindler, claimed at his trial that the ghost of his mother had urged him to kill. His lawyer, the future Australian prime minister Alfred Deakin, had been a strident believer in the spirit world and was married to a prominent medium who claimed to channel messages from the dead.