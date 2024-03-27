One man stabbed and another seriously assaulted in brawl in the city

One man was stabbed and another seriously assaulted in a brawl involving a large group of men and women in the city in February.
Police said the altercation happened at the corner of City Walk and Petrie Plaza about 4.20am on Saturday, February 17.
"As a result of this altercation, a man was seriously assaulted while another man was stabbed. Both men were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," police said in a statement on March 28.
Police said they arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man after the fight, and are now looking for more witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.
"The woman has been charged with five offences - possessing an offensive weapon, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional wounding, intentionally inflict grievous bodily harm, and breach of good behaviour order, while the man has been charged with a single count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The matter is currently before court," they said in a statement.
They asked anyone with information that could assist help them to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7676136.
