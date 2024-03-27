The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

The cost of a basic Australian postage stamp is set to jump, and soon

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
March 28 2024 - 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The cost of a basic postage stamp will rise next month from $1.20 to $1.50 with the Albanese government announcing it will not oppose Australia Post's plea for financial help amid inflation pressures and historic declines in letter deliveries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.