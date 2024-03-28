Have you seen Glen Salamaj?

Police are seeking the public's help to find missing 43-year-old man Glen Salamaj.
He was last seen in Braddon before 12.30pm on Tuesday.
"He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 175cm (5'9") tall, with a medium build, and medium-length grey hair," police said in a statement.
"He is often seen travelling on a bicycle, and is known to frequent the areas around Braddon and the City."
Police and family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone who has seen Mr Salamaj or could have information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444, quoting reference 7710333.
Information can be provided anonymously.
