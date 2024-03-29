Creating your own 'bookshelf wealth'

We're always on the lookout for design trends, and there's one we can't help but wonder sits on its very own shelf. 'Bookshelf wealth' has become one of the 2024 buzzwords within interior design, and this is definitely something we can get around.
Marie Kondo told us years ago that she keeps her collection of books to 30. My, how we marvel at willpower! But for those who adore literature, and the eccentricity it can add to your decor, there are many ways to make it a part of your aesthetic without colour-coordinating spines, heights or genres (though if you do, that's fantastic).
Your home should be cosy, comfortable, and above all else, not make you anxious. Clutter can have an extremely negative impact on our space, so as much as overflowing bookshelves and ornaments look interesting and full of character, don't include them to the detriment of your sanity. Be selective with the books you have on display, and if there's one someone gave you ten years ago because you just had to read it but you actually have no interest at all, pass it on to the next person, or move it to the back.
Who said books have to only be displayed in a certain way? If you have a cover that you think is absolutely beautiful, display it face out. If you have a collection by one author, it could look cool if they're stacked horizontally. Be creative with how you display your books around your home - they don't all have to be in one place. For example, it makes sense if your cookbooks adorn your kitchen. Additionally, if your classics are kept in a cosy corner, lit by the light of an ornate fireplace that also has the power to transport you to another dimension... just me?
Maximalism is in, no doubt about that. One feature that we keep seeing is the power of layering different elements. Eye-catching and dramatic, think about the pieces you love, and how they can work best together. Sometimes, it's the things that seem completely different that work best. If your bookshelves are completely full and you've run out of wall space, why not put photo frames and art prints in front? Your books won't be forgotten, and your space will look bespoke.
Above all, bookshelf wealth is about being authentic to you, and your home. They're not props, they're books that you've actually read. The beauty of it all is that it's not perfect, and sometimes it may be a little unbalanced. There could be holes in your collection or complete works, but the main thing is that they're books that you love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.