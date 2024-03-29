Creating your own 'bookshelf wealth'

Who said books have to only be displayed in a certain way? If you have a cover that you think is absolutely beautiful, display it face out. If you have a collection by one author, it could look cool if they're stacked horizontally. Be creative with how you display your books around your home - they don't all have to be in one place. For example, it makes sense if your cookbooks adorn your kitchen. Additionally, if your classics are kept in a cosy corner, lit by the light of an ornate fireplace that also has the power to transport you to another dimension... just me?