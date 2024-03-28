The Canberra Times
Prescribed hazard reduction burn scheduled for Black Mountain

By Staff Reporters
March 28 2024 - 12:55pm
Smoke and glowing embers may be spotted across parts of Canberra while a prescribed hazard reduction burn takes place at the Black Mountain Nature Reserve today.

