Prescribed hazard reduction burn scheduled for Black Mountain

Smoke and glowing embers may be spotted across parts of Canberra while a prescribed hazard reduction burn takes place at the Black Mountain Nature Reserve today.
The measure aims to reduce fire hazards in the area and forms a part of the territory's annual Bushfire Operations Plan to help keep Canberrans safe.
It will be conducted by experienced ACT Parks and Conservation Service fire managers, if weather and conditions permit.
"Some minor smoke and glowing embers may be seen at this site, which is normal for these types of operations," the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development department said.
"The crews will be on the ground monitoring and patrolling the prescribed burn to its conclusion."
It comes as the official 2023-24 high-risk weather season for storms and bushfires ends in the ACT on Sunday.
This means fire permits will no longer be needed for urban and rural land holders conducting burns after March 31.
However, land holders are still asked to let authorities know if they plan to conduct burns. Penalties for unattended fires and escape containment apply.
Find the location map of the prescribed burn site here.
The public are asked not to call triple-zero unless they see any unattended fire.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.