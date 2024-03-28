The four match-ups to ignite Brumbies' biggest clash of the year

Two young flyhalves with great potential and plenty to prove. Lolesio has been on a resurgence mission last year after he fell out of favour with the Wallabies. He has been solid in every match so far this year, but all the hype has been about other No. 10s in Australian rugby. It seems unfair given he's been steering Australia's best Super Rugby team around for the past three or four years, but he also views it as a good challenge. Lynagh is an exciting prospect and is always going to feature in Wallabies discussions. He's been leading a strong Reds back line and is going to put pressure on Lolesio.