The four match-ups to ignite Brumbies' biggest clash of the year

The ACT Brumbies will try to suck the Queensland emotion out of their derby showdown with the Reds despite having to double their ticket allocation to cater for support on the road.
Already being talked up as "the game of the season so far" by commentators and fans, the two leading Australian teams will go head to head in an early-season clash for bragging rights.
The Reds have been in sublime form despite a hiccup last week, prompting veteran James O'Connor to declare the Wallabies should be "Reds heavy" after just a couple of games.
The fact, the Brumbies have outnumbered Reds in recent Wallabies squads has angered many in the Sunshine State given the Canberra side is viewed as a poor cousin of the bigger teams.
And with Wallabies match ups spread across the park - and new Test coach Joe Schmidt likely to be in the stands - there will be plenty on the line in Brisbane.
The fact the Brumbies have doubled their ticket request from 100 to 200 adds fuel and emotion to a match being hyped up.
Asked if the Brumbies felt they had to put on a show, coach Stephen Larkham said: "That's part of the Brumbies DNA, and I've certainly been impressed with the way the Reds have played this year.
"They're a team that has scored some really good tries and dangerous in attack ... we certainly want to play that way and we're showing that this year.
"The most important thing when you travel is to come away with a really good performance ... if we get a good crowd there, I think it's going to add to the spectacle."
Prop James Slipper will run on for his 177th Super Rugby game to equal the record set by another former Reds-Brumbies front-rower - Stephen Moore.
"We've got a ticket allocation of 100 for the team and I think we're asking for almost double that. Lots of families in that area that are connected to [the Brumbies]," Larkham said.
"We were founded as a team of players coming from Queensland and NSW with a strong contingent of local players ... it's another aspect in terms of motivation."
Former Wallaby Morgan Turinui said the Brumbies should brace for a Reds bounceback after the Queenslanders were shock losers against the Western Force last week.
"The two best performed Australian teams by far," Turinui said on Stan Sport.
"It might add a little bit the fact the Reds need to bounce back ... Brumbies should be favourites even though they're going away. I just like something about the Reds this year. They were disappointing last week and I can see a reaction coming."
Ryan Lonergan v Tate McDermott
Lonergan has been the unlucky No. 9 of the past few years. He has been on the periphery of Wallabies squads, but is yet to earn his first cap. In contrast, McDermott has stamped himself as the leading scrumhalf in Australia and will likely be one of the first picked in Joe Schmidt's squad. They both offer different elements to their respective teams. Lonergan is a smart thinker with a strong pass and good kicking game. McDermott is a dangerous weapon whenever he's got his hands on the ball and can sniff out a try like the best of them.
Noah Lolesio v Tom Lynagh
Two young flyhalves with great potential and plenty to prove. Lolesio has been on a resurgence mission last year after he fell out of favour with the Wallabies. He has been solid in every match so far this year, but all the hype has been about other No. 10s in Australian rugby. It seems unfair given he's been steering Australia's best Super Rugby team around for the past three or four years, but he also views it as a good challenge. Lynagh is an exciting prospect and is always going to feature in Wallabies discussions. He's been leading a strong Reds back line and is going to put pressure on Lolesio.
Corey Toole v Jordan Petaia
Speed versus natural talent. Toole has been one of the players to watch this year, whether it's tip-toeing down the sideline or pulling off an audacious chip and chase to score. Many knock him about his size, but it's hard to argue with raw speed and he should be seriously considered in Wallabies conversations. Petaia is one of the biggest headaches. His supreme talent is undeniable, but injuries and confidence sometimes prevent him from reaching the heights many expect him to get to. A very different player to Toole, but a cracking match up.
Charlie Cale v Harry Wilson
Cale is one of the great finds this season. The rangy back-rower has added a different dimension to the Brumbies forward pack. He's cut from a Ben Mowen cloth rather than a Toutai Kefu one. Great in the lineout, good in open space and Rob Valetini and Jahrome Brown pick up the physicality. Wilson is one of the most unlucky players in Australian rugby. He'd make a great Wallabies No. 8 if given an extended run, but has found it difficult to cement a spot. He is powerfully built and thrives on the contest. These two will battle, but the back rows of Cale, Valetini, Brown v Wilson, Fraser McReight and Liam Wright will likely determine the result.
Two familiar faces popped into Brumbies training on Thursday to give them a timely boost before their clash against the Reds.
Newly-appointed Wallabies assistant coach Laurie Fisher was back at his old stomping ground in his trademark bucket hat, while former Brumbies and Wallabies playmaker Matt To'omua watched from the sidelines in the team's final session of the week.
Fisher was a key appointment for Schmidt as he rebuilds the Wallabies staff. Fisher was a Wallabies assistant briefly under Dave Rennie, but was one of the first cut when Eddie Jones took the reins last year.
To'omua is back in Australia on a break from duties in Japan, where he now plays after stints at the Brumbies, in England and at the Melbourne Rebels before moving abroad again.
"I think the Brumbies started to find their identity a bit [last week]," To'omua said on the Roar podcast.
"We saw a couple of maul tries ... I really, really enjoyed Noah Lolesio and Tom Wright, the way they attacked the game. I really hope they can transfer that to these bigger games.
"It was exciting, the challenge now is to do it more often and against some of the stronger teams."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.