First charge relating to national anti-corruption commission-led inquiry issued

In a first for the new national corruption watchdog, a former employee of the Western Sydney Airport has been charged with allegedly asking for a $200,000 bribe while negotiating a $5 million contract.
The arrest took place on Wednesday as a result of a joint investigation between the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Australian Federal Police.
It is alleged the individual solicited the bribe while negotiating a $5 million contract for services at Western Sydney Airport, which is a commonwealth agency with its employees and officers being commonwealth public officials.
National Anti-Corruption Commissioner Paul Brereton said the arrest and charging have been publicised to "highlight the risk of corruption in high value and complex procurements in the commonwealth sector."
In a statement, the Commission acknowledged the "timely and proactive actions" of the airport in referring the matter as well as its cooperation being a "key enabler of the investigation."
The Western Sydney Airport, which is still under construction, is due to open as an international, domestic and freight airport in late 2026.
The charge is the first in an investigation started by the National Anti-Corruption Commission since it began operations last July. There have been convictions in three other cases inherited from the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity (ACLEI).
The individual was charged with soliciting a corrupt commission and has been granted bail to appear before Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on April 18.
In the period up to March 24, the anti-corruption commission said it was conducting 15 corruption investigations, including five joint investigations. It is also overseeing two investigations it has referred to other agencies.
Three cases are up to the stage of being considered by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.
The commission has received more than 2700 referrals and excluded 2075 referrals at the triage stage because "they did not involve a commonwealth public official or did not raise a corruption issue."
A total of 195 referrals are awaiting triage and 222 triaged referrals are under assessment including 19 under preliminary investigation.
The anti-corruption commission has wound up six preliminary investigations without finding corruption issues.
