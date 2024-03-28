The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Grabbed by the throat': Mills tangled up in clash with controversial star

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
March 28 2024 - 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Patty Mills has been tangled up in a clash with controversial star Draymond Green as the Canberran continues to make his mark on the Miami Heat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.