Mills at NBA crossroads: What now and can he resurrect career?

Patty Mills is facing the biggest decision of his 15-year career as he searches for a way to resurrect his NBA opportunities and get game time to prepare for his fifth Olympic campaign.
Mills arrived at the crossroads on Friday morning when he was waived by the Atlanta Hawks, leaving him without a club and waiting for his next opportunity.
He has been linked to a return to the San Antonio Spurs, the franchise he won a championship with a decade ago, while the NBL and clubs in Europe will also watch with keen interest.
Former Boomer Chris Anstey said a short-term deal in Europe looms as the ideal option for Mills given he's likely to get time on the court.
The NBL season has finished and the NBA is gearing up for the play-offs, putting Mills in limbo for the short term while Olympic preparations for Paris bubble away in the background.
"This could be a really interesting few months for [Mills]," Anstey said on social media.
"Taking a high level, high opportunity European contract to finish the European season could be the best preparation for his final Olympic Games."
Asked if Mills should preference a European stint ahead of joining an NBA title contender, Anstey said: "I don't know, but I would hope/imagine that his management is exploring all options, NBA and broader."
When the prospect of signing with the Spurs was raised, given Mills has a strong bond with coach Gregg Popovich, Anstey said: This could also be a great option for numerous reasons if he plays."
Mills had hoped linking with the Hawks would be an opportunity for a fresh start this season. He spent two years at Brooklyn, but his time there was plagued by team drama and departing coaches.
Brooklyn traded him in the off-season, with Mills bouncing between four teams in 10 days to eventual land at the Hawks.
But it hasn't panned out the way he had hoped. He averages just 2.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 10.6 minutes on court this season. He has played just 19 of 58 games, and he will be determined for another shot at the NBA to ensure this isn't the way his 879-game career ends.
It's the biggest period of uncertainty Mills has faced since the NBA lockout in 2011. At the time, Mills was on the Portland Trail Blazers roster, but he needed to get regular game time so he left to sign with the Melbourne Tigers and then a deal in China.
It eventually led to him signing with the Spurs when the lockout ended, and Mills went on to have a sparkling campaign at the London Olympics in 2012.
"It was probably a couple of years there [at Brooklyn] where there were a lot of different things happening and changing," Mills said when he arrived at the Hawks.
"I don't think I was too surprised [at being traded]. [I'm] more just excited about an opportunity and that's why I think ... I've got a strong motto for me at the moment which is 'be where your feet are'.
"It's being present and understanding you've got to make the most of the opportunities that are in front of you and enjoy it."
