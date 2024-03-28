Tammy Tyrrell sensationally leaves the Jacqui Lambie Network

The key Senate crossbench team of the Jacqui Lambie Network has split.
In a sensational turn of events, not long after the Tasmanian state election, Tammy Tyrrell, a former long term staffer of Senator Jacqui Lambie, has announced she has "decided to part ways" with Senator Lambie and "become a Senator for Tasmania in my own right'.
The move will shake up the crossbench dynamics needed to pass legislation in the Senate.
The Canberra Times has reached out to Senator Lambie.
The video posted to X just after 6pm starts with Senator Tyrrell in an office setting stating, "I want you to hear this from me."
The Ulverstone born politician then outlines in a clearly emotional voice what has happened.
"I've decided to leave the Jacqui Lambie Network and become a senator for Tasmania in my own right as an independent," she said.
"Jacqui has indicated that she's not happy with the way that I've been representing the Jacqui Lambie Network.
"So I've made the tough decision to step aside and let the network shine in its own right, and me to shine in my own right.
"There's no hard feelings between Jacqui and I. I want the best for the network. But I'm hopeful that this is the right decision for Jacqui, the network and the people of Tasmania."
Senator Tyrrell worked as a staffer for Senator Lambie from 2014 to 2022, before she became the Jacqui Lambie Network's lead Senate candidate in Tasmania, winning a six-year term over Liberal veteran Eric Abetz.
