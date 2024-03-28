The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Contaminated food' blamed for illness which struck more than 60 people

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated March 29 2024 - 12:52pm, first published 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A government investigation has concluded that "the consumption of contaminated food" was the cause of an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea after a private function in Gunghalin nearly two weeks ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.