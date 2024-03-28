Pedestrian and car in 'serious collision'

A pedestrian and a car collided before dawn on Adelaide Avenue near The Lodge.
The police are describing the incident in the dark at 6am as a "serious collision". No further details were available as of noon while their investigation was still taking place.
The condition of the man is not known. He is believed to have been taken to Canberra Hospital where his injuries were thought to be life-threatening.
The lane towards Woden was reopened to traffic at around 11am.
More to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.