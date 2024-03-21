Friends remember crash victim as 'inspirational' and 'full of life'

A tennis fanatic who was killed by a car while riding her bike on Wednesday was "the perfect person", her friend and boss says.
Alicia Celaya Jauregui, 36, had recently moved to Canberra from the Gold Coast when she was hit by a car on Lady Denman Drive.
Tennis Canberra director Robbie Manzano said she was inspirational, with an infectious energy and smile.
"Alicia was one of the most inspirational people I have met," he said.
He said the Uruguay national was living in the Gold Coast when she applied for a job in Canberra.
"Looking for a lifestyle change from working in the Casino in the Gold Coast she was looking for work as a tennis coach as a passionate tennis fanatic," he said.
She first visited Canberra after a trip to watch the Australian Open this year.
She relocated a few weeks later, in February, to start her new career as a tennis coach.
On social media, Mr Manzano said Ms Celaya Jauregui loved her new city.
"Without hesitation she'd mention that she loved it here, so we can take some solace in knowing that she had a great time, she was happy," he said.
Ms Celaya Jauregui had a background in physical education and certificate in fitness, Mr Manzano said.
She led tennis programs at St Benedict's School and Turner Primary School, and a Pickleball session at Canberra Girls Grammar School.
One person on social media said "she was truly a kind and loving soul and the kids loved her. The kids are going to be devastated."
Mr Manzano said Ms Celaya Jauregui was "an inspiration to our team.
"Out of all the coaches that have been with us in the past, her character and outlook to each and every day was infectious.
"If you want to know what hard work was, Alicia defined this - all with a smile.
"We were her family. Alicia came to Canberra knowing nobody and now she is leaving an entire tennis and pickleball community."
Ms Celaya Jauregui was planning on going to Uruguay for Christmas as she had not seen her family in four years, her boss said.
"I am devastated for them and want them to know they raised the perfect person," he said.
Tennis ACT called the coach "a ray of sunshine".
"Alicia was a ray of sunshine within the ACT tennis community. She was a fabulous tennis coach, with a bright outlook, sadly ended all too soon," they said in a statement.
"Our thoughts and sympathy are with Alicia's family and friends, along with the team at Tennis Canberra and the tennis community."
Canberrans posting to social media described her as "lovely" and "upbeat".
Another tennis coach said "I was waiting for her at the club, but she never arrived".
"Ali was an angel. I can't believe she's gone. It feels unreal. She was always so full of life, smiling every single day, active, eager to learn more, to study, take tennis courses, workshops, read, and improve herself," they wrote.
"She loved to enjoy life, nature, trips, the outdoors.
"My heart is shattered. It's incredibly hard to accept. Her loss is immense. She will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Ali. We will always love you."
"Alicia was so lovely and upbeat every time I saw her," someone else commented.
Police said the driver of the BMW is assisting them with their inquiries.
Ms Celaya Jauregui is the second person to die on ACT roads this year.
Acting Inspector Travis Mills said it appeared "excessive speed" was a factor in the crash.
He said the car was on the wrong side of the road.
"[We believe] the cyclist was actually traveling lawfully upon the road," he said.
Pedal Power ACT executive director Simon Copland said cyclists believed the section of road was unsafe.
"We have already received feedback from our members and the community who have told us they feel that Lady Denman Drive, and the area around this intersection, are unsafe," he said.
"Members have raised concerns about excessive speed along the road, and sadly, in this case it has allegedly caused someone's death."
Mr Mills said there was a cycling lane available.
"If this young lady was on the cycle lane, she wouldn't have lost her life but she was entitled to be where she was," he said.
Comments have been turned off on this story and past comments removed.
