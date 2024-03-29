The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Unjust settlement for alleged child abuse victim of priest set aside

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated March 29 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man, who claims to have been raped by a Catholic priest up to 100 times when he was a child, has successfully had an unjust abuse settlement set aside.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.