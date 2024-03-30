Father's mad dash from hospital to watch brothers shine in Brumbies win

A win in Queensland has never tasted so sweet for the ACT Brumbies, especially when few expected them to stun the Reds in Brisbane.
The result highlighted the squad's resolve after they came from behind to topple their more fancied rivals 20-19.
The Queensland Reds were the early season favourites among fans and experts after an impressive start to the year, however the Brumbies have shown they remain the top Australian team in the competition.
These were all the takeaways from a physical contest that reached Test intensity and went down to the wire.
There was a special moment for the Creighton family early in the second half when Queensland playmaker Lawson Creighton was injected into the contest.
With Hudson playing outside centre for the Brumbies, it was the first time the brothers had played against each other in a Super Rugby match.
The pair's father left hospital earlier on Saturday so he could attend the match and Hudson said it was a proud moment to experience in his home state.
"It's pretty special," Creighton told Stan Sport. "I'm a [Brisbane] boy so coming back to Suncorp in front of friends and family and to share the field with my brother is pretty special."
After making his debut for the Reds in 2021, Hudson made the move to Canberra ahead of the 2022 season.
The centre starred throughout the second half of the year and looked destined to kick on, however he has been hampered by a series of injuries in the time since.
An injury to Len Ikitau has provided a chance to return to the starting side and he's thus far made the most of it.
Older brother Lawson has enjoyed more opportunities in Brisbane and has impressed with his versatility.
The pair almost faced off in 2022, however they had to wait another two years for it to actually happen.
"We had this moment a couple of years ago and it wasn't to be, I didn't get on the field," Lawson said. "It's good to come back and finally get on the field together."
The Brumbies bench was superb throughout the second half, the replacement lifting with the game on the line.
Hooker Billy Pollard started the process when he was injected early following Lachlan Lonergan's serious ankle injury, before his fellow forwards stood tall after the break.
Tom Hooper, Nick Frost and Luke Reimer all came off the bench as the Queensland pack was rolling their way to a 19-10 lead.
The trio, however, helped swing the match in their team's favour with a number of crucial plays. Reimer was at his poaching best in the breakdown and Hooper helped force the error that sealed the win in the final minute.
Replacement prop Rhys van Nek also made amends for a yellow card by securing what turned out to be the match-winning penalty with a dominant scrum.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham was thrilled with the performance of his reserves and said they played a major role in the victory.
"We needed that," he said. "There were a lot of changes going on with [Lonergan] coming off and Rhys coming off for a yellow [card]. There were a few changes we had to make at that time to try and get the energy back into the group.
"We scored a try when we were down a man, which was impressive. The reserves came on and lifted the team and added to that performance."
The Brumbies have made a habit of slow starts this season and they were at it again on Saturday night.
Queensland centre Josh Flook crossed in just the second minute to put his team up 7-0.
The Reds had a few more chances to strike early before the visitors tightened up their defensive line and shut their opponents out for the remainder of the first half.
Larkham's side was good enough to overcome the slow start on Saturday night, however it will be a tougher task against the top New Zealand teams.
It's one of few areas to rectify and could make the Brumbies unstoppable if they get their starts right.
