The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Pursuit of happiness: Why ACT Brumbies back Hudson Creighton's career is taking flight

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:06am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Brumbies centre Hudson Creighton shapes as a key figure in Stephen Larkham's plans for the 2023 season. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

It's amazing how much can change in just a few short months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.