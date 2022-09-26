Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos has warned Canberra could miss out on major events if the city's stadium stalemate continues.
With a host of significant international events coming to Australia throughout the next decade, rugby union powerbrokers are keen for the capital to play a central role in the festivities.
That is at risk, however, given the current state of the ageing Canberra Stadium.
Australia will host the British and Irish Lions in 2025 before a men's World Cup in 2027 and a women's World Cup in 2029.
Venues hosting those events are subject to specific World Rugby requirements and must meet minimum standards, while state and territory governments are also bidding for the right to host matches.
ACT Brumbies officials privately fear the Lions tour and World Cups could bypass Canberra if there is no progress on the construction of a new stadium. Chief Minister Andrew Barr last month said it is not an immediate priority for his government.
On Monday, Marinos confirmed facilities are a key factor in allocating games.
"From a World Rugby perspective for a World Cup, they've got a pretty clear criteria around what we need," Marinos said. "We will continue to engage with [Brumbies CEO Phil Thomson], his executive team and board on the best way we can engage with local government."
Marinos' comments come days after Canberra was snubbed as a potential training base for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.
The move left football officials exasperated after the ACT government balked at the costs associated.
The stadium issue has long been a source of contention for Canberra politicians, sporting clubs and their fans.
Barr last month took a stadium in the city centre off the table, citing the cost of moving Parkes Way to build on the Civic pool site.
That saw the Chief Minister turn his focus to a rebuild or renovation at the existing Bruce site. It was a controversial pivot, the Brumbies and Raiders voicing their preference for a Civic stadium.
Experts have also cautioned against renovating a 45-year-old venue.
Marinos said Canberra sporting fans deserved a new stadium and pledged to work closely with Brumbies officials to make it happen.
"We've been down with Phil and Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs and had engagement with the local government," he said. "A lot of that was predicated around the upcoming World Cups and British and Irish Lions tours.
"There's a lot of history and tradition at Canberra Stadium, but certainly a purpose-built facility in some of the areas I've seen they are proposing will not only be a huge benefit to the Brumbies and possibly the Raiders, but certainly for the continued growth of the game and the popularity of it down there because we'll be able to bring more marquee and major events to Canberra."
