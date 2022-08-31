The 13-year around-the-world stadium tour is set to land back at the place it all started, with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr keen to launch talks to revitalise the AIS precinct with sporting venues, housing and hospitality facilities.
Barr has high hopes of striking a partnership deal with the Australian Sports Commission to revamp the 64-hectare site at Bruce and potentially redevelop the federal-government owned Canberra Stadium.
The commission is still looking at its options to downsize the AIS assets to form a state of the art hub for camps and sports science on a smaller parcel of land.
A partnership could also revive designs and plans first floated for Canberra's involvement in Australia's failed FIFA World Cup bid for the 2022 tournament, which Barr tabled in 2009 as the ACT's sports minister.
Barr has all but eliminated Civic as a location for a new rectangular stadium in Canberra, nominating the AIS campus as the preferred option ahead of Exhibition Park.
Building a new venue at Bruce or a staged redevelopment of Canberra Stadium were the two main options Barr put forward when the capital was hopeful of being a men's World Cup host city.
It was Barr's idea to investigate the site of the Civic pool as an option after visiting venues in Adelaide, Melbourne and New Zealand and he was keen to complete the design with a roof.
Now the government has decided the stadium future should be at Bruce, hoping it can work with the sports commission on its stalled redevelopment project.
The AIS has been brought back to life in recent years, with an increase in volume of team camps and athletes keen to tap into the elite science resources and facilities.
The buildings, however, are almost 40 years old and in need of an upgrade. One option the commission previously considered was slicing the 64 hectares in half and selling the land to the ACT.
A spokesperson said the commission - a federal government agency - remained committed to a "modern AIS" and a long-term future in Canberra.
"We continue to work closely with the Australian government in regard to our high performance facilities, including advancements in infrastructure and technology for a modern AIS," the spokesperson said.
"The ASC remains committed to discussing the needs of the Canberra community and the role of the AIS campus with the ACT government, however decisions on the future of the site are ultimately a matter for the Australian government."
Labor moving into power at a federal level could help facilitate talks between the ACT and Commonwealth, which would then flow-on to dealings with the Kieren Perkins-led commission.
Barr's vision is to add housing, a hotel, bars and cafes to under-utilised land in Canberra in the hope it would end the days of a lack of precinct hype before Raiders or Brumbies fixtures.
The government would have to work out how it could redevelop Canberra Stadium while not interrupting Super Rugby and NRL seasons, or consider building a new rectangular venue next door - like the proposal in 2009 - to minimise disruption.
"I've made no secret of our interest in working with the Commonwealth and the Australian Institute of Sport on a precinct revitalisation plan," Barr said.
"That includes the AIS Arena, which the Commonwealth have committed around $15 million to improve [and] to bring it from the 20th century to the 21st century, so it is possible to have a similar conversation with them about their asset, that is Canberra Stadium."
The $15 million AIS Arena upgrade will ensure the venue reopens its doors after being closed indefinitely in 2020.
But the funding is considered the minimum required just to host events and sports again, with the air conditioning and fire alarm system chewing up the bulk of the cash.
The NBL did tour the Arena to investigate its options to buy and upgrade the facility to make it a state of the art venue, but it's believed it costed a major refurbishment at around $50-$60 million.
If the ACT government views the AIS Arena as a long-term sport and indoor concert or exhibition venue, it would need to invest significant amounts to get it up to standard.
Canberra Stadium is already considered one of the oldest and out of date venues in the NRL or AFL, particularly because it still resembles an oval.
The Meninga Stand concrete structure is nearing the end of its 50-year lifespan, but the government says it won't need major changes to keep it operational for years to come.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
