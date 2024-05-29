The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'Not in my wildest dreams': Crazy twist of fate for a Brumbies captain

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated May 29 2024 - 6:35pm, first published 6:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This is the last place Sam Carter expected to be. The last round of the Super Rugby season playing for a finals spot while squaring off against the team he used to captain in what could be the last game of his career.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.