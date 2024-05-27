'Whoever gets that opportunity is ready': Brumbies sweat on Slipper scan

Allan Alaalatoa is adamant whoever joins him in the front-row for a must-win showdown in Perth will be ready to rise to the occasion as veteran prop James Slipper's fate hangs in the balance.
Slipper will leave no stone unturned to prove his fitness for a final round clash with the Western Force on Saturday night after suffering a calf injury in a win over the Melbourne Rebels last week.
But while the Brumbies are still an outside chance of claiming a top-two spot on the ladder, Slipper and coach Stephen Larkham are wary of pushing the injury with a quarter-final date already locked in.
Rhys van Nek came onto the field when Slipper departed, while Harry Vella and Fred Kaihea loom as Larkham's other loosehead options after Blake Schoupp was sidelined with a shoulder injury.
"I think that's the best thing about our coach here, having that trust and rotating those boys earlier in the year for everyone to get game time and to get a taste of Super Rugby," Alaalatoa said.
"Whoever gets that opportunity to wear the No.1 jersey is ready to go."
The Brumbies took an understrength team to Perth last year, where they were battered by the Force in a game which ultimately cost them a place in the top two.
"Not going to forget what happened last year," Alaalatoa said, "so a little bit of edge to that."
Slipper's absence could be a major headache for Brumbies scrum coach John Ulugia after a few lean weeks in that department were emphasised against the Crusaders, which left Alaalatoa demanding a response.
"I thought we were much better there [against the Rebels], probably in the first half especially," Alaalatoa said.
"We knew they had a powerful bench, with big Nel [Taniela Tupou] coming off the bench as well. We probably got dominated there in the second half and probably needed to adjust better, but in terms of a reaction from last week, I thought it was much better."
Larkham's squad heads to Perth capable of finishing anywhere from first to fourth on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder by the end of the weekend. If the Brumbies mentor was a betting man, the smart money would probably say they'll finish third. So, how does each scenario play out?
The Brumbies have topped the table after a full Super Rugby season three times in their history. Each time they reached the final, and twice they lifted the trophy.
But to finish first this time around, they'll need to beat the Force while relying on the Blues and Hurricanes - who are both on 51 competition points, three clear of the Brumbies - to lose without gaining a bonus point. A bonus point for the ACT would be critical in the race to the top.
However the top two sides will enter the final round as favourites, with the Hurricanes to face the sixth-ranked Highlanders in Wellington, and the Blues hosting the fourth-placed Chiefs at Eden Park.
The Brumbies could climb to second if just one of those results go their way while beating the Force.
If the Chiefs were to win with a bonus point, while the Brumbies were to lose without a bonus point, the ACT would slip to fourth.
As for who the Brumbies will play in a home quarter-final on June 8? Those plane tickets to Canberra are hanging in the balance.
The Queensland Reds will finish fifth, while the Highlanders and Rebels are both locked into the top eight. The eighth-placed Fijian Drua are desperately trying to hold onto their spot, with the Force, Crusaders and Moana Pasifika all a chance of jagging a finals spot in a forgiving Super Rugby system.
The only side out of the equation heading into the final round? The NSW Waratahs.
