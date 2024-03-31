Australian Defence Force member injured by blast in southern Lebanon

Defence has confirmed an Australian Defence Force member, working as a United Nations military observer, has been injured in an explosion amid what the UN describes as "heavy exchanges of fire" in southern Lebanon.
The unnamed Australian was one of three UN military observers and one translator struck by an explosion while on a foot patrol along the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel.
The UN peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL, as well as unarmed technical observers known as UNTSO, are stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor the troubled demarcation line between the two Middle East nations.
In a statement, a Defence spokesperson confirmed an Australian Defence Force member was wounded on Saturday while deployed on Operation Paladin in Lebanon, as part of Australia's contribution to the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation.
"The member was undertaking a routine United Nations patrol to monitor activity near the Israeli-Lebanon border, and was accompanied by three United Nations military observers and an interpreter," the statement reads.
"The member sustained non-life threatening blast injuries, was transported to a health centre at a nearby military base for treatment and has now been released to recover.
"Defence is taking the appropriate steps to ensure the safety and welfare of the member.
An earlier statement by UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said UNIFIL was investigating the origin of what was described as an "explosion."
"Safety and security of UN personnel must be guaranteed," the statement read. "All actors have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to ensure protection to non-combatants, including peacekeepers, journalists, medical personnel, and civilians."
"We repeat our call for all actors to cease the current heavy exchanges of fire before more people are unnecessarily hurt."
ACM has sought further comment from UNIFIL.
The injured were triaged, stabilised, and treated by Irish Army medical personnel in the Irish Camp UNP 2-45.
"The 123 Inf Bn (Infantry Battalion) coordinated a helicopter evacuation of 1 casualty to Beirut, and transported the remainder via Armoured Ambulance and APC to Tyre," the Irish Defence Forces posted to X.
"We wish the injured parties a full and swift recovery and our thoughts remain with them, their families and their comrades."
Last December, two Australian brothers Ibrahim and Ali Bazzi were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon.
