The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australian Defence Force member injured by blast in southern Lebanon

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
March 31 2024 - 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Defence has confirmed an Australian Defence Force member, working as a United Nations military observer, has been injured in an explosion amid what the UN describes as "heavy exchanges of fire" in southern Lebanon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.