From fresh Beginnings to Canberra's plays of the day

In Bruce Reynolds' exhibition, he revisits modernist sculpture in a pictorial form that drives a wedge between the objects remembered and those depicted in his library, on his screen. The paintings made of lino on wood panels question our trajectory by reconsidering where we have been in ways that are ambiguously rhetorical and specific and attempting to identify the values that determine where we are going. It opens at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka on Thursday April 11 at 6pm and continues until April 21. See: ccas.com.au.
This exhibition brings together works showcasing the talents of Dickson College art students, both current and 2023 alumni, and the diversity of their work and the media they use. Many disciplines including painting, printmaking, illustration, sculpture, ceramics, photography (film and digital) and textiles are all represented. An opening event with a jazz band will be held from 5.30pm on Wednesday April 10.The exhibition is on at ANCA Gallery until April 21. See: anca.net.au.
Chaika Theatre is presenting Anton Chekhov's tragi-comedy Seagull in a contemporary, site-specific translation and adaptation by Canberra theatre veteran Karen Vickery, directed by Caitlin Baker and Tony Knight. A country house near a lake is the scene in which love triangles, quarrels about the theatre, and egos erupt. Bring a picnic and a rug and enjoy this indoor-outdoor performance that makes full use of the historic site of ACT Hub. (In the case of threatening weather, the performance will take place indoors). It's on from April 10 to 21, various dates and times. For more information, see: acthub.com.au.
John Misto's award-winning play, based on a true story, is about two women who were prisoners in a Japanese camp during World War II and who are reunited half a century later during the filming of a television documentary. They're forced to relive the brutality of the past and to confront terrible secrets. It's on at the Mill Theatre, Dairy Road, from April 6 to 27, various dates and times. See: milltheatreatdairyroad.com.
RBG: Of Many, One by Australian playwright Suzie Miller (Prima Facie) stars Heather Mitchell as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the first Jewish woman and the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, from April 11 to 21, various dates and times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Free-Rain Theatre presents the musical by Elton John and Lee Hall about a boy who finds his passion for dance in the midst of the 1984 miners' strike in northern England. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre from April 9 to May 5. See: theq.net.au.
