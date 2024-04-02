Don't pack up your troubles in your old kit bag

Dominique, from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge writes: "Yes, wild animals need to remain wild and know how to survive in the wild. The question is: Why are encounters with wild animals getting more common? Why are wild animals and birds so common in urban areas, eating human garbage, and becoming bold enough to beg for food? Modern humans have appropriated more and more of the best land for their own use, never asking permission from native animals and birds (nor from the first Australians, for that matter). With ever shrinking natural land areas, where are animals supposed to live and find natural food and shelter? And when native wild animals (e.g., kangaroos in ever-expanding Canberra, cockatoos in agricultural areas) are considered too numerous, they are culled. Perhaps it is time for us humans to realise that we are the most invasive species."