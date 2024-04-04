Autism insight, poetry and political reflections

April 5-7: Woden Seniors Book Fair has more than 25,000 books for sale as well as jigsaws, CDs, DVDs and board games. Woden Seniors Club, 12 Corinna Street, Woden, 10am to 4pm daily. See: wodenseniors.org.au.
April 6: At Harry Hartog ANU at noon will be a book launch with Yenn Purkis and Tanya Masterman who will be in conversation with Alison Hartigan on their books The Awesome Autistic Guide to Other Humans, The Awesome Autistic Guide to Being Proud and The Awesome Autistic Guide to Feelings and Emotions. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au.
April 7: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 3pm will be a panel discussion with former Members of the Legislative Assembly Annette Ellis (ALP), Giulia Jones (Canberra Liberals) and Caroline Le Couteur (The Greens) as they reflect on their experiences and the difference elected women make to ACT politics. See: nla.gov.au.
April 7: At Muse at 3pm, Meanjin editor Esther Anatolitis will be in conversation with the new poetry editor Jeanine Leane and poet Paul Magee, who will read his poem Dreaming in Bourke. See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 8: T. Kingfisher will discuss her novel What Feasts at Night with Freya Marske at Paperchain Manuka at 5pm. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
April 13: At 2.30pm at Asia Bookroom, John Zubrzycki will discuss his book Dethroned: The Downfall of India's Princely States. Entry via gold coin donation to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation. RSVP: By Friday April 12 to Books@AsiaBookroom.com or phone 6251 5191.
April 15: At 5.30pm, Anne Buist and Graeme Simsion will be in conversation with Yenn Purkis on their latest book The Glass House. All royalties from book sales at the event will be donated towards mental health. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au.
April 16: At Harry Hartog ANU at noon, Qin Qin will be in conversation with Melanie Poole about her memoir Model Minority Gone Rogue: How an unfulfilled daughter of a tiger mother went way off script. See: harryhartog.com.au.
April 16: At Muse at 7.30pm the Translations Book Club will discuss Mexican author Valeria Luiselli's The Story of My Teeth (trans. Christina MacSweeney), a meditation on value, worth and creation, and the points at which they overlap. See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 18: Lech Blaine will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on his new Quarterly Essay Bad Cop. Peter Dutton's Strongman Politics. Kambri cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
April 24: Ozlit Book Club at Muse will discuss journalist Melinda Han's collection of refugee stories The Lucky Ones. See: musecanberra.com.au.
