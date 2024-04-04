The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Autism insight, poetry and political reflections

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 4 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
T. Kingfisher will discuss her new novel at Paperchain Manuka on April 8. Picture by J.R. Blackwell
T. Kingfisher will discuss her new novel at Paperchain Manuka on April 8. Picture by J.R. Blackwell

Events

April 5-7: Woden Seniors Book Fair has more than 25,000 books for sale as well as jigsaws, CDs, DVDs and board games. Woden Seniors Club, 12 Corinna Street, Woden, 10am to 4pm daily. See: wodenseniors.org.au.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.