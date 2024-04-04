Autism insight, poetry and political reflections

April 6: At Harry Hartog ANU at noon will be a book launch with Yenn Purkis and Tanya Masterman who will be in conversation with Alison Hartigan on their books The Awesome Autistic Guide to Other Humans, The Awesome Autistic Guide to Being Proud and The Awesome Autistic Guide to Feelings and Emotions. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au.

