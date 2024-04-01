Record 1000 jobs created daily under Albanese, govt analysis shows

The Albanese government has claimed it's seen an average of 1000 jobs created every day since coming into office, the highest of any administration on record.
New analysis from the government shows an average of 1220 jobs have been created daily under the Albanese government, almost double the average under the Coalition, and almost triple that during the Rudd and Gillard years.
Mr Chalmers warned that the labour market will "soften in the period ahead", but lauded "this remarkable jobs record".
"The Albanese Government is building an economy that delivers more opportunities for more people in more parts of our country - and central to that is creating more secure, well-paid jobs," he said.
"Inflation is the lowest in two years, unemployment is the lowest in six months, real wages are growing ahead of schedule, and we have tax cuts flowing from the first of July.
"This means more people are working, more people are earning more, and more people will be keeping more of what they earn as well."
The analysis found 790,000 jobs have been created since Labor took office in 2022, around 116,000 of which were recorded in February this year alone.
More than half of these 790,000 positions were full-time roles, with 415,000 of them filled by women.
The figures have come out against a backdrop of the latest Newspoll, which shows Labor dropping below the Coalition on a two-party preferred basis in Western Australia (51-49) for the first time since the federal election.
The Newspoll, conducted by The Australian between January 31 and March 22, also revealed support for Labor slipping amongst young voters, while the Coalition picked up five points.
But Labor is still four points ahead of the Coalition on a national two-party preferred basis, 52-48, with Anthony Albanese leading Peter Dutton as preferred Prime Minister.
