Energy Minister defends taking two jets to Hunter renewables media event

Energy Minister Chris Bowen says he and Anthony Albanese caught two Air Force jets to a renewable energy announcement in the NSW Hunter region last week because they had too many support staff to fit into one.
The two ministers caught separate Royal Australian Air Force aircraft to the launch of the government's new $1 billion Solar Sunshot manufacturing scheme at the decommissioned Liddell Power Station on Thursday.
Sydney radio station 2GB published a photograph on Monday of the two Dassault Falcon 7X planes at Scone airport.
The opposition's social services spokesman, Michael Sukkar, said the transport arrangements were a "grotesque use of taxpayers' dollars".
"The prime minister is entitled to the use of a private jet, and what would typically occur is a minister ... would hitch a ride with the prime minister," Mr Sukkar told 2GB.
Mr Bowen told a media conference in Sydney later in the day that the RAAF had advised that the Prime Minister's usual jet could not land at Scone airport.
"The Air Force advised that the most efficient way of getting the Prime Minister and two cabinet ministers to the Liddell Power Station was to go to Scone airport," he said.
"The Prime Minister has a large jet available to him that would normally be what we take.
"The runway at Scone wasn't strong enough to take the last jet, so the Air Force recommended and took the decision for two small jets."
Asked if the ministers and their staff could have taken one jet, Mr Bowen said: "We limited the number of staff and even then that was the Air Force advice, the most efficient way of getting a seat."
The RAAF website says the Dassault Falcons can carry up to 14 passengers.
Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic, Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy and Hunter MP Dan Repacholi also attended the media event near Muswellbrook, but the federal government said it could not confirm who was on the two planes.
NSW Energy Minister Penny Sharpe and NSW Natural Resources Minister Courtney Houssos drove to the event.
