Expert tips on how to feng shui your fridge

Helping to achieve harmony and balance in the home, feng shui is the ancient art of arranging spaces by harnessing the flow of energy to enhance positive qi (energy) and reduce unfavourable influences.
But did you know the same practices can extend beyond home design? And there is no better place where Aussies can enhance their health and wellbeing than the fridge.
To help you feng shui the fridge, HelloFresh has partnered with feng shui master, Jane Langof, sharing her top five tips to boost your kitchen qi, reduce stress, save time and minimise food waste.
1. Goldilocks principle
One of the simplest ways people can work to feng shui their fridge is by adopting the Goldilocks principle, which involves striking the perfect balance between not too much and not too little.
In finding the middle ground between our fridge being too cluttered and too bare, we can enhance the generation of positive qi in your kitchen.
Having too much in your fridge can cause us to feel overwhelmed, or even claustrophobic. Too little can evoke a sense of scarcity and leave us wanting more. If you can open your fridge without these feelings, it means you're on the right track.
2. Heart of your home
The kitchen is widely recognised as the heart of the home, and the same concept applies in feng shui. The energy people cultivate in their kitchens is believed to directly affect their health and prosperity.
By ensuring your fridge is stocked with fresh, healthy meals and snacks, we can enhance our wellbeing.
3. Invite positive energy
In feng shui, the front entrance to your home is often called the mouth of qi, as it attracts energy and opportunities.
This principle is just as important for our fridges. The front of the fridge should be where we store our most nutritious and nourishing foods. Items not in everyday use and those we only use on occasion can be migrated towards the back of the fridge.
You should also take the opportunity to remove any old or expired foods, as these can create blockages in qi.
4. Optimal arrangement
Say goodbye to items falling or flying as you open the fridge door. If you've already cleared out unnecessary items and your fridge is still crowded, there are some other ways you can maximise the use of the space.
Shelves should also be arranged to ensure that items are easily within reach.
Avoid placing tall ingredients at the front that will block your path.
5. The five elements
In feng shui, balancing the five elements - wood, fire, earth, metal and water - is key to supporting your health and wellbeing. Each element is associated with specific colours and shapes, which can be reflected in the foods we choose for our fridge.
