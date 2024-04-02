Building the data to help investors direct their money, and shape the world

It is vital that Australia acts to create sustainable finance system, not just because we will feel the impact at home, but because our region is at the forefront of these changes too and we share the impacts together. By improving transparency through better public reporting on climate-related disclosure and sustainable finance classifications, investors better understand negative externalities, and how seriously climate change will impact companies. In turn, they can make robust and well-informed investment choices, at home and in our region. At scale, this amounts to significant progress towards net zero as capital follows values-informed choices.