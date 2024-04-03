Our pollies should be sharp, not sozzled

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Imagine the trouble if you turned up to work drunk. If you were operating heavy machinery, even if only a little tipsy, you'd be sent packing. Chances are you'd be sanctioned, too. Pay docked or worse.
Not so if you're a politician. At least not under leaked recommendations for a new body to police parliamentary misconduct, as recommended by the Set the Standard report by the former sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins. Those recommendations cover sexual harassment and assault, violence, bullying and discrimination.
The recommendations for those offences include suspension from Parliament, and the docking of 5 per cent of their pay. They cover not only MPs but their staff as well.
But sanctions for drunkenness remain unspecified - even though there is nothing heavier than the machinery of government.
Being three sheets to the wind in a place where important decisions are made is a lesser offence than being a bully, a sleaze or a bigot. But it's still serious.
The new recommendations specify that drunkenness is not an excuse for bad behaviour but shouldn't drunkenness - or the consumption of any alcohol at all in Parliament House - be outlawed just as it is on a building site, in a mine or behind the wheel of a semitrailer?
Had Brittany Higgins and Bruce Lehrmann been denied entry to Parliament House on that fateful night because they'd been drinking, might they (and us) have been spared the labyrinthine legal mess and lawyers' picnic in which they find themselves? Pubs routinely deny entry to drunk punters. Surely, Parliament House should as well.
And what of Barnaby? Forget the failed acrobatics off the Canberra planter box. We might have been spared all those occasions we've seen him scarlet-faced and dozing off on the Opposition front bench.
You and I can be subjected to random breath tests whenever we take a vehicle onto a public road - for a good reason. Alcohol affects our brains, clouding judgment and reaction times. Drink-driving increases the chances of a crash. That's why we have laws outlawing it.
There are no laws to stop politicians from drinking - on the job or out of hours. Perhaps there should be.
The 30-year Whitehall Study of 10,000 British civil servants found that those who consumed four or more alcoholic drinks a day were six times more likely to have a shrunken hippocampus in their brains. This should be noted by politicians and their staffers because the hippocampus is the region in the brain associated with reasoning and memory. Moderate drinkers were three times more likely to show hippocampal shrinkage.
It can't be asking too much of the people we elect to govern to have sharp reasoning and memory. And maybe, just maybe, by being sober they could actually set the standard rather than paying it lip service.
